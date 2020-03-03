9 things you can get for free in March
Calendar spring has already begun — get ready to enjoy a variety of free opportunities Mar 2020. Free streaming services, potato chips, pies and much more, says Money Talks News.
Sling TV is constantly
Enjoy streaming television shows and movies in March without having to pay for them. Service Sling TV, owned by the popular network Dish Network free offers 3,000 hours of content, and you don’t even need to subscribe to this service. You can get access to “Free Live TV”, “Free Full Bingeworthy Series”, “Free Horror Movies” and other options from your computer or TV.
HBO is constantly
If you liked the idea of a free Sling TV, you will love this offer — free HBO, available in March and beyond.
Apple Music through Best Buy constantly
Music lovers can enjoy four months of Apple Music, but it needs to be a new subscriber. Learn more and sign up here.
Potato chips to Steak ‘n Shake — for a limited time
Night visitors can within a limited time receive free potato chips at participating institutions of Steak ‘n Shake. Just go to a local restaurant from midnight to 5 o’clock in the morning to a delicious, cooked-to-order potato chips, absolutely free of charge. Details — the link.
Workshop for kids at JCPenney — March 14
On the second Saturday of each month, from 11:00 to 12:00, children are free to attend crafting in Kids Zone in JCPenney stores participating in the program. In March, they can make a piece of handmade decor and pick up a strap and clip. In addition, if the children will perform six projects, they will receive medallions Project Wizard. By the way, parents will receive a coupon for 10% to use in store that day. For details, see here.
Pie of Village Inn and Bakers Square on Wednesdays
What could be better than a slice of cake? Free slice of pie! This is exactly what you will get when dine in restaurants Village Inn or Bakers Square on Wednesday. Time varies depending on location, but you will always have the choice of classic or fruit pies.
Free pies and pizza discount — March 14
Each year many restaurants offer free and discounted treats “national PI day” — March 14.
Why that day? Because the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter — approximately 3,14 — known as “PI”. Therefore, the holiday is celebrated on the 14th day of the third month of the year, or 3/14.
Some discounts in the Pi Day spread on pizza. In most cases you will pay 3.14 dollar for a whole pizza. But there are free offers — as a rule, for baking and fruit treats.
Treats for the celebration of spring — March 20
After a long winter is worth to wait a bit more — and come this spring. The first day of astronomical spring this year is March 20, and it is likely that this day will flourish for at least a couple of free offers.
Subscribe to MLB.TV for customers T-Mobile — March 24
If you love baseball and you have a plan T-Mobile, you’re in luck! The telecommunications company announced that customers can qualify for a free subscription to the streaming service of Major League Baseball, MLB.TV in the application T-Mobile on March 24 — just in time for the opening of the season, which will be held on March 26. Find out more about this promotion here.
