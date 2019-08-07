9-time Olympic champion has accused trump of racism and sexism
Carl Lewis
9-time Olympic champion in the sprinting and long jump, and 8-time world champion Carl Lewis criticized the domestic policies of US President Donald trump.
In particular, one of the few athletes who managed to win “gold” at four consecutive Olympic games in the same species, has supported the initiative of the equal distribution of the prize, regardless of sex.
“In America we have tremendous difficulty, many problems arise. Our President is a racist, he is biased, he is a misogynist, doesn’t appreciate anyone but himself. So our country has a big test”, – quotes Lewis Yahoo.
“If my life was not a strong woman, I wouldn’t be here. My mother was a pioneer. The reality is that in life a lot of prejudices, and this begets fear. We are afraid to give such opportunity (equal pay) because it gives support. But the athletes from different teams do not differ from each other. So I support the idea of equal prize money,” summed up former athlete.
We will remind, the UN calls attention to the requirements of the equal sharing of fees in sports for women and men.