9 types of garments that can harm the health
If you think that clothing does not affect our state of health, you are deeply mistaken. There are a number of dangerous items of clothing, which affect the well-being. Let’s find out what kind of clothes.
Jumpsuit
It is unlikely you thought this kind of clothes can be dangerous. Most people find it difficult to take it off. To go to the toilet, it is required to perform many difficult actions. That is why the media jumpsuits suffer to the last, and less drinking. As a result, dehydration and infections of the bladder, and pain in the lower back and abdomen.
Skinny jeans
These jeans also require effort. Because they are narrow, so they are difficult to put on and take off. In the end, they can harm the health and cause prosteticheskoy meralgia is a neurological disorder that develops during prolonged compression of the femoral nerve. Can develop an unpleasant pain, higher sensitivity, even numbness of the feet. One of the most deleterious health effects when wearing such clothes can become varicose.
Thong
Between the vagina and anus in this case is the rope – a very convenient way of nomadism bacteria. This often leads to serious health consequences, for example, vaginal infections. So thongs should only be used in rare cases.
Bra
It is only improperly selected bra. After all, such clothing is designed to maintain the breast not, in order to create the illusion that it is. Using the wrong bra can increase the risk of developing breast cancer. And if you still sleep in these clothes, it reduces the production of melatonin, that is the hormone responsible for sleep, the quality of the menstrual cycle and the immune system.
Colored underwear
If you use a colored bikini, you should be careful. Because the dyes in the composition of this type of clothing can cause skin irritation in intimate area. Synthetic underwear generally has a negative impact on the health of the genital organs. But most often there are colored swimsuits that do not leak air. After bathing, the risk of infection is very high, as in the perineum remains warm moist environment – a favorable atmosphere for bacteria. Another disadvantage may be a bad fit. If the lingerie leaves marks on the skin, it does not fit, blocking the sweat glands and causing irritation.
Short shorts
Summer slim and fit girls love to wear extremely short shorts. But this is not the best choice of clothing for those who care about their health. Clothing that tightly compresses the genital area, disrupting the blood flow.
Tight tops
The fabric this type of clothing really rubs against the skin, causing the formation of microcracks and irritation. Due to the tight clothing of the person quickly and sweat a lot, which creates a perfect environment for bacterial growth and infections. Very often such a manifestation of health problems due to clothing can be seen in the underarms, are formed when red bumps similar to pimples.
Studs
If you lover to wear thin and high heels, don’t be surprised that you often have sore back, neck, shoulders. Such shoes shifts the center of gravity of the body forward, which causes health problems. With regular wearing heels develops an imbalance of the muscles of the ankle joint. Better to give preference to footwear on a platform or flat sole.