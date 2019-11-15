9 ways to protect personal information from fraud during holiday shopping
With the start of the holiday shopping season, the scammers are becoming more aggressive. According to the Federal trade Commission, consumers reported that last year they lost more than 1.48 billion dollars in fraud, which is 38% higher than in 2017. This writes the Dayton Daily News.
During the festive season scammers know that people are in a hurry and spend the extra money, so cashing in on the Americans, tirelessly. How do you protect yourself in the holiday shopping season?
1. Use credit cards instead of debit
If the crooks will steal data debit card, they can empty the Bank account, but when a credit card is compromised, lenders are more likely to return the money to the consumer.
“Companies issuing credit cards will not insure your purchase, if you use a debit card, so the rule number one, always use a credit card. Since it’s the holidays, try to use only credit card for purchases, and even better a separate card with a lower balance, said Sean Waldman, founder and CEO of Secure Cyber Defense. Is the time of year when you have to be very careful with your cards and ensure that they were not bound by any fraudulent action.”
2. Check for broken or loose items on the terminal
Broken and loose parts to the terminal or an ATM can sometimes indicate that the information is transmitted to the fraudsters. It is best to use ATMs in well-lit busy places. Bureau President John North believes that those ATMs and terminals that are in a dark location away from employees, are more likely to be hacked.
3. Use unique passwords for all accounts
Use the same passwords for all sites and accounts that contain confidential information, will help in hacking one account to access many said Dave Salisbury, Professor of cybersecurity at the University of Dayton.
When hacking account hackers will often try to use a combination of user name and password on other sites. Salisbury recommends the use of the lyrics of your favorite songs as passwords, replacing “a” with @ or “i” by 1.
4. Check for “s” in the address of web sites “https” and a lock sign before you enter information on web sites
Never give out any information via the website, which does not contain the letters “https” in the address bar and padlock symbol, said Natalie Dunleavy, President of National Processing Solutions. Sites without these elements are not safe.
5. Do not take part in the online quizzes/games that ask for personal information
The tests themselves can be a fraudulent trick, by which cyber criminals want to find the answers to your secret questions, said Salisbury.
6. Freeze your credit
Although when buying a home or obtaining new credit cards frozen credit can create problems, it is one of the most reliable ways to protect their assets from hacking.
7. Check your email
Many experts advise to check the mail for suspicious letters. Buyers must check the links and make sure they go to the legitimate web site by hovering your mouse over the URL before clicking, and to make sure that the sender address is the address of a real company and also to check grammatical errors and typos, which sometimes are signs of fraud.
8. Beware of urgent calls
Emergency calls often indicates fraud when criminals try to convince consumers that there will be something wrong if they do not take immediate actions that transmit personal or financial information, said Salisbury.
9. Check gift card
A gift card is better to buy directly from the seller or the cashier, not the kiosk in the aisles of the store.
“There is a small scratch? You need to make sure that it is not damaged, because if she was scratched, there is a possibility that the scammers got access to your money,” said Dunlevy.