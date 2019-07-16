9-year-old boy mysteriously died of the common cold virus
9-year-old boy from California died recently from the virus associated with the common cold – an extremely rare phenomenon that has puzzled doctors and family.
It is reported that the fourth-graders Tristan Ang got sick last month. Cause for alarm wasn’t until then, until the symptoms began to deteriorate. The boy became forgetful and complained of a severe headache. On 28 June he died.
“I don’t know why it happened to him”, — told the newspaper mark Eng.
“It was just an accident. Maybe God really wanted him to himself,” he added.
According to the report, shortly before the death of the boy the results of its testing showed the presence of adenovirus is a family of viruses consisting of more than 50 strains and it is unclear which strain he was infected.
Adenoviruses most often cause pain in the throat, runny nose and cough. Are considered to cause up to 10 percent of colds. In addition, they are the cause of the conjunctivitis (red eyes), and some strains can lead to diarrhea.
Almost all children infected at least one strain of the virus by the age of 9 years old – the age of Tristan. Once infected, the person becomes immune to that particular strain. But since there are many strains, individuals can be infected multiple times.
More severe disease, including pneumonia and, in rare cases, meningitis or encephalitis — infection of brain or spinal cord can also develop from certain strains. But almost all of the deaths occur in people with a weakened immune system.
Even with all this information, the death of Tristan’s charm, according to the report.
“This is a normal childhood infections — it is shocking when you see someone die from this,” — said in an interview with San Francisco Chronicle Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chief of division of pediatric infectious diseases at Stanford healthcare center. She was unfamiliar with the case of Tristan.
In the past year from adenovirus in a rehabilitation center in new Jersey, 11 children died. Everyone had a very weak immune system.