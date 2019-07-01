9-year-old child behind the wheel of a neighbor’s car had an accident in MISSISSAUGA Sunday, said the police Saw.

The incident occurred near McLaughlin Road and Eglinton Avenue around 6pm.

The child asked the neighbors permission to drive their car, according to police.

The neighbor was allowed to take the car back, but when he started the car, then lost control and crashed into another car on the road nearby.

It is reported that no one was hurt in the accident.

“It is obvious that to allow the child to drive a car is never a good idea,” – said the representative of the regional police Saw Irina Asnyk.

“This kind of thing happens when you let a nine year old to drive”, she added.

Police are investigating the case. While no one was charged.