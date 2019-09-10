9-year-old girl with amputated legs debuted as a model at fashion Week in…
At fashion Week in new York debuted a nine-year-old model from the British city of Birmingham Daisy-Mae Dimitri. She was the first child amputee who took part in this glamorous event. As reported by CBS News, the girl went to the podium, demonstrating the clothes of the brand Lulu et Gigi.
Daisy Mae was born with a congenital defect — the lack of a small tibia. Her both legs amputated in early childhood, and she learned to walk on prostheses. Daisy-Mae has always dreamed of becoming a model. And realized his dream, beginning his career at the age of eight.
“She nailed it. Went professional and got pleasure from it. She’s really proud of what we have achieved,” — said the girl’s father Alex after her show.
When Daisy-Mae asked what she would advise people like her children, she said, “Never give up. And just do what you can do.”
Schedule young models pretty tight. Later this month, but will also do a photoshoot for Lulu et Gigi on the top of the Eiffel tower in Paris.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter