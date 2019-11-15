9-year-old Prodigy completed the curriculum of the University for a year and a half
The youngest holder of a diploma of higher education will soon be 9-year-old Prodigy Laurent Simons from the Netherlands, who in a few months will graduate from the Technical University of Eindhoven, according to FaceNews.ua.
Laurent Simons studies at faculty of electrical engineering. In University he did a year ago.
A six-year programme secondary and high school Prodigy mastered in just 1.5 years and last summer, when he was eight years old, received a high school diploma.
After the summer holidays he began to study at the University, which he also mastered much faster than all my classmates.