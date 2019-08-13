93-year-old Queen Elizabeth “caught” for extreme exercise (photos)
93-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who is now on vacation, proved that it is still in excellent physical shape. Her Majesty was caught riding astride one of his favorite horses near Scottish Balmoral castle, on the banks of the local river Dee. The Queen was accompanied by a male companion.
The Queen at Balmoral
The previous time monarhine seen a horse (or pony) in November last year in the Windsor castle.
The Queen in Windsor
Recently, the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne has confirmed in a BBC interview that her mother, despite her advanced age, still loves to ride. This passion started since then, when Princess Elizabeth was only four years old. Her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip did not take the risk to sit on a horse, but often personally drives a horse-drawn carriage.
According to the publication Daily Express, the photographers also managed to capture at Balmoral 11-year-old great-grandson of Elizabeth James, Viscount Severn, who learned to fish.
Viscount Severn fishing
Currently, the castle hosted the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth Prince Edward with wife Sophie and children James and Louise, her middle son, Andrew, Prince Charles with his wife Camilla, as well as the eldest daughter of Andrew Beatrice. Soon awaiting the arrival of Prince Harry with his wife Meghan Markle and their first-born son Archie.
