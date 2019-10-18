95% of baby food in the US contains toxic substances: how to protect the child
A new study by experts showed that 95% of baby food in USA contains toxic metals. Only 9 of the 168 samples tested baby food did not contain arsenic, lead, cadmium or mercury.
The study’s authors, commissioned by the Healthy Babies, Bright Futures (HBBF), checked 168 samples of baby food in the presence of 4 heavy metals: arsenic, lead, mercury and cadmium. They found that 95% of the samples were contaminated with at least one of the heavy metals, and every fourth sample of baby food contained these metals. Exceptions were only 9 samples, writes NBC News.
The most dangerous foods include fruit juices as well as products based on rice, including puff snacks and rice cereals, since rice is especially effective in absorbing arsenic (a common pesticide) on the growth. In 4 of 7 tested samples baby rice cereal contained inorganic arsenic, which is the most toxic form of the metal, in quantities exceeding the suggested Control limits on control over products and medicines in the amount of 100 parts per billion.
Sweet potatoes and carrots are also major sources of toxic substances due to the fact that the roots.
Tested products cover 61 brand and 13 kinds of food, including baby food, biscuits for teething, cereals and fruit juices. They were chosen mainly by the parents who voluntarily cooperated with partner organizations HBBF. Parents were asked to purchase products from the most popular brands of baby food in their local stores. Some products have been purchased online.
Among metals, lead was found in 94% of samples of baby food. Followed by cadmium and arsenic, which was discovered about 3/4 of the tested baby food, and mercury was the least common and found in less than 1/3 of the products.
All metals, except mercury, are known or probable carcinogens for humans. It is a natural elements, and their frequent use in pesticides in the last century means that they remain in the soil and get into ground water even after decades after it was banned. These four metal neurotoxic and pose a serious threat to brain development in healthy children.
The effects of heavy metals may result, for example, to lower IQ. Data analysis, also commissioned by the HBBF, showed that American children ages 0 to 24 months has lost more than 11 million IQ points as a result of exposure to arsenic and lead from food. 15 foods become responsible for more than half of this loss of IQ, and only rice-based products such 20%.
“Heavy metals affect neural communication, — said the nurse Charlotte Brody, one of the authors of the report and the national Director of the HBBF. All that we can do to reduce the level of these chemicals will give kids a better chance at learning”.
Additional effects of exposure to heavy metals include attention deficit, and also affect learning and behavior.
According to Brody, one of the ways to reduce the impact of heavy metals is to force the FDA to establish strict rules. According to the report, almost 90% of the tested baby food the FDA food and drug administration has not issued guidance or set standards for the maximum safe limit of heavy metals.
“The FDA must do more,’ said Brody. — The work of the FDA is to establish rules that ensure food safety.”
According to Brody, parents don’t need to wait to offer my children safer alternatives to high risk of contamination with toxic metals. You can choose snacks and cereals without rice, for example oatmeal and grains. It is also important to try to provide children with a variety of vegetables on the menu, in addition to the usual sweet potato and mashed carrots. Replacement biscuit for teething on frozen bananas are also great. HBBF said that these alternatives contain on average 80% lower levels of metals.
“There are so many things that we can’t protect our children, so it’s important to give them more chances where we can, says Brody. The reduction of these effects — the only thing we can do.”