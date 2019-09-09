“95 Quarter” soulful sing about the liberation from Russia to the Ukrainians (video)
Humor “95 Quarter” released a new song, “Time to go home”, which is dedicated to all those who have returned home. Touching video with moving text appeared on the official Youtube channel of the Studio.
“From distant lands, not believing fate. It’s time to ourselves is a way to make their. It is time to return to my room. It is time to return home”, — singing artists “Quarter”.
The song is also mentioned on the occupied Ukrainian Yalta, Donetsk, cyborgs and unbroken that “someone else in Lefortovo, waiting for home teleport” and those who were able to hug their loved ones.
These lines are especially relevant now, when the 35 Ukrainian citizens, captured in Russia, returned home.
The video has already gained more than 100 thousand views and hundreds of comments.
“Well done guys! Ukraine will still be rich and happy”, “Very symbolic posted a video on this beautiful day!!!”, “You have a knack to bring tears to even the toughest: like humor, and there’s such songs. Glory To Ukraine!”, “Glory To Ukraine!!! The welfare of your people!!! Salam from Kazakhstan!!!”, “Much. To tears. Minsk, Belarus, with you,” “That feeling when you’re in Donetsk, and live in Mariupol for 5 years and I’m waiting to return home”, — write in the comments under the video.
Recall that after the elections, “95 Quarter” left Vladimir Zelensky, who became President of Ukraine, and Yuzik (Yuri Kravchenko), which became people’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada. During a concert in Odessa colleagues gave him a farewell song.
