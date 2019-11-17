99th goal for the national team, Ronaldo helped Portugal to reach Euro 2020: overview videos of the matches
Sunday, November 17, in the three groups finished the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020. After the final matches to those teams who had earlier booked their place in the final tournament, added the current Champions of Europe — the Portuguese.
Group A
Kosovo — England — 0:4 (Of Winks, 32, Kane, 79, Of Rushford, 83, Mount, 90+1).
England, who played an experimental line-up, finished the qualifying tournament in a crushing victory in Kosovo. Scoring four goals, the team of Gareth Southgate brought the total number of goals per calendar year 38 — more (39) the British played in 1908. as for a striker Tottenham Harry Kane, the 26-year-old forward scored his 32nd goal for the “three lions” — it is noteworthy that this took him just 45 games. Also note that Kane has scored in every qualifying match, scoring a total of 12 goals. At the moment Harri is the top scorer of the qualifying tournament, however, it can still overtake Israeli Eran Zahavi (11 goals), the Russian Artem Dzyuba and Finn Theme Pukki (9).
Bulgaria — Czech Republic — 1:0 (Bozhykiv, 56).
Final standings: 1. England 21, 2. Czech Republic — 15, 3. Kosovo — 11, 4. Bulgaria — 6, 5. Montenegro — 3.
Group
Serbia — Ukraine — 2:2 (Tadic, 9, from a penalty kick, Mitrovic, 56 — Yaremchuk, 32, Besedin, 90+3).
Luxembourg — Portugal — 0:2 (Bruno Fernandes, 39, Ronaldo, 86).
A goal against Luxembourg, which has removed all questions about the winner of the match and actually led Portugal at Euro 2020, was Cristiano Ronaldo ‘ 99 in the national team. To the world record, which belongs to the Iranian Ali daei, remained some ten successful strikes. Given the rate of Juventus striker, there is no doubt that soon it will conquer Cristiano…
“There is still a long season, many players will grow and progress. Step-by-step. Now don’t start thinking about it. Contenders to win the championship the same. Do not think that we will be the favorites due to the fact that they won the tournament in 2016. We passed a difficult qualifying round, and favorites are other commands, “—shared his expectations for the upcoming Euro 2020 five-time winner of the Golden ball.
Post-match joy of the national team of Portugal in Luxembourg
Final standings: 1. Ukraine — 20, 2. Portugal — 17, 3. Serbia — 14, 4. Luxembourg — 4, 5. Lithuania — 1.
Group N
Albania — France — 0:2 (Tolisso, 8, Griezmann, 31).
The world Champions are in for the fight under the leadership of Didier Deschamps have achieved an away victory over Albania and secured first place in the group behind Turkey. And the Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann scored his 30th goal in the national team.
Andorra — Turkey — 0:2 (Unal, 17, Unal, 21).
The Turkish national team finished the qualifying tournament with an away victory over Andorra, but to beat France and take first place in the table did not.
Moldova — Iceland — 1:2 (Melenciano, 56 — Bjarnason, 17, G. Sigurdsson, 65). In the 79th minute G. Sigurdsson (Iceland) scored from the penalty spot.
Moldovans did not help even a change of coach after the resignation of Ukrainian specialist semen Altman team though and scored in both games, but lost first francesm, and then the Icelanders, the result of which took the last place in the group, behind the table, even the “dwarfs” from Andorra.
Final standings: 1. France — 25, 2. Turkey — 23, 3. Iceland — 19, 4. Albania — 13, 5. Andorra — 4, 6. Moldova — 3.
