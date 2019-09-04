A 134-Foot Asteroid Discovered Just Two Days Ago Will Dart Past Earth Today At Nearly 22,500 MPH
According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), asteroid 2019 QY5 is estimated to measure at least 59 feet in diameters and is believed to be up to 134.5 feet across. While the rock is not among the largest NEOs that have traipsed through our corner of space, it’s still relatively large compared to some of Earth’s most recent celestial visitors. For instance, it is nearly four times bigger than the 34-foot asteroid that skimmed Earth on August 21, passing closer than the moon, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.
Asteroid 2019 QY5 is expected to pop by for a close, but perfectly safe, approach to Earth in the late hours of the afternoon. Barreling through the void of space at nearly 22,500 mph, the object will dart past us at 7:50 p.m. ET on August 31.
The upcoming close asteroid encounter won’t pose any threat to Earth and its inhabitants, assures the JPL. The asteroid will harmlessly pass by our planet at a safe distance of 2.5 million miles. To put that into perspective, that’s 10.73 times the distance to the moon.
Today’s flyby will mark the asteroid’s first trip to our corner of the solar system. Previously, the rock performed a relatively close flyby of Jupiter nearly a century ago, as it passed through the outer solar system. The object will swing by the gas giant again in 2098 and then return to the inner solar system in 2112 for a second visit of Earth.