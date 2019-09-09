A 20-hour standoff: a raccoon attacked the house of a judge in Texas
In the city of Rosebud, Texas, raccoon 20 hours captured the home of a local judge Matthew Wright.
This story, according to “Tape.ru”, the man himself said on his page on Facebook.
According to the judge, the raccoon snuck into his house early in the morning and began to destroy everything. Wright tried to catch the animal for about 20 hours. “We went to a tactical impasse. We decided on a strategic retreat: set up the trap in the hope that the enemy will venture out for food,” he wrote. The man said that the animal has ignored the trap and went to sleep on the ledge.
As a result, Wright still managed to catch a raccoon and put it in a cage. He promised to free him after 30 minutes “with the ban on illegal penetration”.
Earlier, residents of the canadian province of Ontario are faced with the invasion of drunken raccoons. Biologists from Carleton University said that the animals probably ate fermented fruit in the heat.
In may in the English village of Cerbara, Nottinghamshire, and two escaped Ussuri raccoon terrorized local residents. It was noted that the animals escaped from the enclosure. Authorities warned local residents that the Ussuri raccoons can present a danger to others. Police encouraged anyone who sees the animals, immediately call the emergency phone.