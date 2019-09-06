A Angelina Jolie with the kids on a walk in Beverly hills
The next few years, 18-year-old Maddox will hold in the walls of the South Korean Yonsei University. Angelina Jolie and her children — 15-year-old pax, 14-year-old Zachary and 13-year-old Shiloh, which is in may, outside the box celebrated his birthday — survive the departure of a close person together.
Yesterday, despite a Monday in the US was closed for labor Day, so Jolie decided to bring his large family on a stroll in West Hollywood. However, the youngest — 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — was not with them.
HR is noticeable that Jolie and her grown children had fun and tried not to think about what their son and brother is thousands of miles away from them. On the way out of the restaurant Fig & Olive, where the family had Breakfast, they continued talking and laughing.