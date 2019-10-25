A boy with a heart on his forehead: the pair of Turkey was born a unique child
Usually, birthmarks on the body are a matter of pride. However, 14-month-old boy from Ankara, Turkey, became famous thanks dear mark. On the forehead of the child “depicts” a real sweetheart! Yes, such as paint on the Valentines.
“Could I get a selfie?”
Childbirth is a 28-year-old Cady, mothers unique baby was long and complicated. When the child was born, the midwife laid him on the mother’s breast.
“When I first saw my son, no birthmark on his forehead didn’t notice.” says Cade.
The child was in the blood and one of the nurses instructed to wash the baby. When she did that, excitedly cried out: “I can’t believe it! Look at the forehead of this boy!”. The boy was brought back to the anxious mother. What she saw, revoke her to tears.
“On the forehead plane, I saw the heart… the symbol of our love. Just couldn’t hold back the tears and started crying from happiness.” – says a young mother.
The good news quickly spread through the hospital about the wonderful baby told other doctors and nurses. The latter came to CAID and asked to be photographed with her and amazing baby.
“They were doing a selfie, but my baby was calm and didn’t cry. Probably, he liked it so much attention!”. – Cade laughs.
Golden boy
Chinar is already a little older and his birthmark spot became more prominent. When parents walk with the boy down the street, that surrounding giving the child their sincere smiles.
“Everyone who sees my son begins to smile.” says 30-year-old father Cinar, Murat. “And our friends and relatives gave the Plane a new name – “Child of Love. The way it is, because I very much like his mother, Cade”.
A boy with a heart on his forehead gives people a wonderful mood. The parents are sure that Chinar is a special, unique child And predict his future. Fans of the boy no doubt he will rise bright and kind person.