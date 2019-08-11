A brilliant way: Penelope Cruz at the premiere of “Pain and glory” in London
Yesterday the 69-year-old Spanish filmmaker Pedro almodóvar presented in the British capital his new film “Pain and glory” (Dolor y gloria). Together with the Creator of tape on the red carpet came out playing the main roles, the 45-year-old Penelope Cruz and 58-year-old Antonio Banderas.
The last time they were going three at the Cannes film festival, where their work was warmly welcomed Banderas received the award for best actor. “Pain and glory” — the sixth film of Almodovar, which starred Cruz. She became the main star of the premiere in London.
Penelope opted for a secular output a sparkly dress, embroidered with colorful crystals and decorated with feathers. Her partner Antonio Banderas looked more relaxed in jeans, a white t-shirt and jacket. Unlike Cruz, the actor came to the premiere of not one. He was accompanied by fiancee Nicole Kempel, the novel with which the actor has continued for more than five years.