A broken arm was dragging a broken leg: fell from the waterfall a man two days fighting for life
The Aussie went for a hike to the waterfall fell from a cliff and broke two limbs. He was given first aid and two days crawling to him could find. This writes Lenta.Ru.
54-the summer inhabitant of Brisbane (Australia) Neil Parker went to the national Park Cabbage Tree Creek to climb up the waterfall. When he started to climb the rock, slipped and fell into the waterfall.
In the fall, Parker broke his leg and wrist. He provided first aid to yourself and then did everything possible to ensure that rescuers can find it.
“I have participated in the rescue operations and knew that I need to crawl into the open. I have some idea where they are, and understood that there I was sure no one would find,” recalls the man.
Then Parker for two days I crawled to the open glade, and dragged a broken leg behind him, moving her hands. He had to survive by eating a handful of nuts, protein bars and candy, which was designed for a three-hour hike.
In the end, the rescue team found the victim and took him to the hospital. The doctors were shocked by the story of Parker and said that never before encountered such.
“I first heard about this case. For a person with two broken limbs he did a great job! With a broken ankle, as he does, a limb, you might say, are useless and only increase the weight of the movement. He couldn’t even rely on her, and he had to drag her along. And it is with a broken wrist!” — shared his impressions orthopedic surgeon Nicola ward.
When Parker came to, he admitted that the survival time was thinking about his family and knew he needed to stay alive for her.
