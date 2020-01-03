A budget executed only 96.6%
The revenues of the state budget of Ukraine for January-December 2019 amounted to 998 231,4 million, which is 3.4% or 35 263,8 mln UAH less than the plan (1 033 495,3 million UAH). It is reported the State Treasury service of Ukraine.
At the same time, compared with the same period in 2018, the state budget revenues grew 7.6% or 70 of 116.5 million.
According to the operative data of the state Treasury, in December, the state budget revenues made up 98 524,2 million UAH, which is by 28.8% or 22 014,4 million UAH more than planned. In addition, revenues in December was 16.1% or 13 671,1 million UAH more than in December 2018.
As reported RBC-Ukraine, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexey Goncharuk 17 Dec gave the order to cease to the end of the current fiscal year Treasury payments and registration of encumbrances expenditures and loans from the General Fund of the state budget except for the protected budget expenditures.