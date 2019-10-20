A budget version of the KIA Sportage has become a best-seller
Korean automaker KIA said sales of the KIA Sportage designed for the Chinese market.
In the period from January to end of September on the Chinese market, it sold more than 64 thousand of such cars.
This figure is the best for all history of existence of the model. A budget version of the KIA Sportage was built on the platform of the previous generation Sportage.
Customers a choice available of two engines – 2-liter “aspirated” with a return of 161 HP and a turbo engine capacity of 1.4 liters and 140 HP paired with a naturally aspirated engine work automatic transmission and manual transmission in 6-speed and the turbo comes with a 7-band robotic gearbox.
Front – wheel drive or plug-in full depending on the selected configuration.
This modification KIA Sportage in China, sold at a price of 108,9 thousand yuan. Together with the budget version sold and all terrain performance, but because of the higher prices the demand for such a car is much lower. A month ago, the company KIA presented the updated KIA Sportage.
In more advanced versions extras buyers will be available two-tone paint of the bodywork and an improved multimedia system with artificial intelligence.