A bulldog and Dalmatian puppy was born. For someone it is more like, do you think?

| October 9, 2019 | News | No Comments

У бульдога и далматина родился щеночек. На кого он больше похож, как думаете?

In the world, amazing things happen. This time the people crossed a bulldog and a Dalmatian, it turned out so cute!

У бульдога и далматина родился щеночек. На кого он больше похож, как думаете?

The kid was the first bulletina, this new cross-breed.

So pretty!

У бульдога и далматина родился щеночек. На кого он больше похож, как думаете?

Bulldogs are quite small and chunky, and Dalmatians long legs and slender long body. All this is interesting combined in the baby. Even the color turned out mixed!

The baby was born big and massive.

У бульдога и далматина родился щеночек. На кого он больше похож, как думаете?

Very interesting dog!

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr