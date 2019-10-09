A bulldog and Dalmatian puppy was born. For someone it is more like, do you think?
October 9, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the world, amazing things happen. This time the people crossed a bulldog and a Dalmatian, it turned out so cute!
The kid was the first bulletina, this new cross-breed.
So pretty!
Bulldogs are quite small and chunky, and Dalmatians long legs and slender long body. All this is interesting combined in the baby. Even the color turned out mixed!
The baby was born big and massive.
Very interesting dog!