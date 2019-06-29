A cache of treasure found military in Syria
In Syria during an operation in the town of Rastan, North of HOMS province, the military found a cache of treasure. This was stated by the expert from the Department of antiquities and museums in the country Lubaba al-Ali, reports .
More than one hundred precious objects, which are mostly in the ancient era, was hidden in one of the houses and apparently were preparing to ferry smugglers abroad.
“This is not the first case when the authorities get artifacts stolen from the ancient Palmyra, Apamea, Bosra and the other places where there were outposts of gangs and barbaric by excavation was conducted,” – said the expert.
The cache was well-preserved a unique collection of clay vessels of different sizes and lamps, bronze lion statue, fragments of mosaics, ancient seals and coins.
“On one of the seals out of onyx we found Egyptian hieroglyphs” – said Lubaba al-Ali.
Among the ancient and antique artifacts were found and the values relating to the early Islamic and Ottoman era.
