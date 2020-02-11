A California resident cashed in his retirement account to pay $45 thousand for the rescue dogs
A man from California, cashed in his retirement account 401K to pay off 45 000 dollars for an operation that could save the life of his dog, says Fox 2 Detroit.
“Lola’s not just a miniature Schnauzer, she is my world,” said dog owner Jason Garrett in a recent video on YouTube.
12-year-old dog was recently diagnosed with damage to the mitral valve of the heart that also causes problems with the lungs. This condition is the most common heart disease in dogs.
The vet gave Lola from eight to nine months of life.
After some investigations, Garrett learned about the specialized surgery, which has a 85-90% success rate and can add loulé years of life. The open heart surgery of a dog, which was developed by a Japanese doctor Masami Uechi, is expensive — $ 45,000.
The price is so high because this is a highly specialized intervention, and only Uechi and several surgeons whom he had trained, know how to carry out the operation.
“I have already cashed out your 401K account and use every penny of their savings,’ said Garrett. And I’m also going to sell his car, if required.”
In your video, Garrett explained that his entire adult life he suffered from severe depression and bipolar disorder. He finds Lola the reason why he was able to “survive and enjoy life despite these illnesses.”
“Lola, no doubt, saved my life countless times, and I will do absolutely everything to save her,” said Garrett.
Garrett created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the surgery for Lola. He’s already reached his goal, raising over 49 000 dollars at the time of publication of this material. The fundraising continues.
Garrett has also published his email address in case anyone has any questions on the health of your own pet. You can contact him at LetsSaveLola@gmail.com.
