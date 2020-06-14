A California resident took a picture of the sunset: its the broke hundreds of Android smartphones
Gaurav Agrawal, a scientist and Amateur photographer living in San Diego, couldn’t believe my eyes when the news suddenly began flickering picture, which he did last summer, BBC reports.
He took a shot on lake St. Mary in glacier National Park, Montana, one magical night in August 2019.
The man posted a photo platform Flickr and forgot about it.
However, it turned out that when people set a picture as Wallpaper on some smartphones on the Android platform, the device failed.
The phone started to spontaneously turn on and off. Had to reset them to factory settings. Lost all the data.
Last week a tweet about a “glitch” became viral and Agrawal contacted by a BBC journalist.
“I had no intent, he said. I’m sorry that people are having problems”.
It seems this happens on some, but not all brands of phones, having 10 version of the Android operating system. However, on your smartphone this it is advisable to check.
“It was a magical night,” said Agrawal of when took this photo. He was in the Park with his wife, they arrived there for the third time.
“It was clear, and we thought that a beautiful sunset will not. We were about to leave, when the view began to change,” he recalls.
He took this picture on a Nikon camera, and later slightly edited it in Lightroom.
It is at this point in the photo and the error crept in.
Lightroom offers three options for color mode when you export the finished photo. And the one who chose Agrawal, apparently, caused the “bug” on certain Android smartphones.
He didn’t know about him, because he never tried to do that.
“I have an iPhone and Wallpaper I have always pictures of my wife,” he said.
Have On over 10 000 followers on Flickr. His work has been published in National Geographic magazine.
“I was hoping my photo will go viral for good reason — but perhaps another time,” he said.
“From now on I will use another format,” — says the photographer.
Ken Munro and David Lodge from Pen Test company explained what went wrong.
“Since the quality of digital photos has improved, phones have to check what “color space” the image to display it correctly, they say. — Thus, the phone, for example, chooses exactly which shade of green to display”.
“There are different ways to define a color space. Some of them have specific applications in graphic design, so sometimes you can find images not in the usual format “Standard RGB”. Also you can specifically create an image, which will have more information about color than some devices able to handle,” added the experts.
According to them, in this situation, some smart phones are unable to correctly perceive the photo.
“The phone goes down, because they do not know how to handle it, and software developers probably did not realize that this could happen,” they say.
