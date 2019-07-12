A canadian teacher falsely accused of pedophilia, has returned home after 5 years in an Indonesian prison (PHOTO)

School teacher from Canada who has spent the last 5 years spent in an Indonesian prison on charges of sexual abuse of children, which he denied, came home since he received a pardon.

Neil Bantleman made a brief statement, saying that the government of Indonesia, where he once worked and had to spend more than 10 years in prison, released him to freedom.

“5 years ago I was falsely accused and convicted of crimes I did not commit. I filed a clemency petition, which I received last month from Indonesia, for which I am very grateful, it reiterated the importance of justice and human rights.”

50-year-old Bantleman not reported additional information about their whereabouts or the circumstances under which he was released from prison, and asked him to leave alone his private life and wife Tracy, as they now need to focus on family reunification and return to social life, meetings with friends and relatives.

His return to Canada marked the end of a long Saga around the prestigious international school in the Indonesian capital. Ultimately we can say that it was connected with considerable legal wrangling and lobbying by canadian government officials.

Bantleman, who is from Burlington, Ontario, was arrested for the first time in July 2014, while he taught at the Jakarta Intercultural School, educational center for the children of diplomats and other expats. He was accused of raping three male students. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, however, after cancellation of the decision, let him go.

Again he was put in prison when the Supreme court of Indonesia overturned his acquittal in 2016. Then the court added another year in prison, making the entire period of 11 years.

The Ministry of international relations declined to comment on the liberation of teachers, however, in his statement, Bantle thanked them.

It is known that at the same time a colleague of Bentley teacher’s assistant Ferdinant Tjong also received accusations of pedophilia. The family of Bentley defended both.

However, they were not the only persons arrested in the case. 4 handymen from school was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment, and the woman received a sentence of 7 years as an accomplice. The sixth suspect, according to police, committed suicide while under arrest.