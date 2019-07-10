A cancer patient, a Ukrainian in the US collects money to return home
Activists Razom for Ukraine, Ukrainian volunteer organization in the United States, are encouraged to help 31-year-old Ukrainian Alexander Gorbachev, who is struggling with lung cancer the fourth degree, to raise $100 000 for a flight from new York to Kiev by a special medical plane.
The announcement posted on the official page of organization in Facebook.
Alex, as he calls himself a man, came to new York in 2016 and is actively involved in volunteer activities within the organization Razom for Ukraine.
“With its passionate and kind heart, he sought to do for Ukraine as much as I could … But just a year later he learned about the terrible diagnosis — lung cancer 4-th degree,” reads the page.
Gorbachev is struggling with illness for the third year and wants to return home to their loved ones living in Ukraine.
“That’s his main goal now, his dream … But in its current state this is only possible with the help of a special medical plane, which is why he needs our support,” says on page Razom for Ukraine.
To raise funds, he created the page on the portal GoFundMe.
There he explains that he is not going to surrender and sought to continue the struggle with the disease, but admits that “in a worst case” would be in Ukraine.
“Please help me to return home and continue treatment there,” he said. On the page he also told that his cancer had progressed, with varying success, but two months ago the cancer struck him a slam, and he fell into a coma. According to him, only now by a miracle he managed to get out of it or even breathe without a special fan.
For flights of medical aircraft from the USA to Ukraine it is necessary to collect $100 000. At the time of this writing, the page had collected just over $35 000.