A chance for balding: hair follicles have learned to grow on a 3D printer
Dermatologists from the United States raised the full hair follicles with the help of a 3D printer. In the future this technology will allow whole pieces of skin with hair and then transplant them to the balding head of patients, according to a press release from the Medical center of Columbia University in Irvine.
Using a 3D printer, scientists have printed a biocompatible plastic three-dimensional structure, which creates a support and suitable for living cells microenvironment. Tiny tubules with a diameter of only 0.5 mm stimulates the follicle to stretch, forming the right spatial form.
Initially, the obtained structure was grown skin cells, after which they were added to the cells of hair follicles. They then were treated with a cocktail of signal molecules and growth factors.
Authors methods argue that the follicles are formed quite quickly, allowing you to grow a whole “hair farm” and transplant them on the head of the patients with the skin.
Currently, people suffering from baldness, making transplant the follicle on the head with other parts of the body.
Previously, researchers from Harvard University came to the conclusion that to stimulate hair growth able the nerves and muscles involved in the appearance of needles.