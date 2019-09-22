A cheeky Kristen Stewart lit up underwear at a film festival in Spain
29-year-old actress Kristen Stewart arrived at the film festival in San Sebastian, Spain, where he took part in Photocall movie “Seeberg”.
In the film, in which Kristen is traveling to different countries of the world, it has played a major role. The way in which celebrity appeared in front of cameras, looked a little brutal.
Kristen wore a lace black bra and a striped shirt, unbuttoned almost to her belly button, leather jacket leather biker jacket and white wide leg pants, combining them with bright red socks and lace-up shoes.
A bit of a hooligan image Kristen added many chains on the neck, sunglasses, young and reckless black arrows on the eyelids, which, among other things, was also smeared.
Failed to hide on the face of the actress and bruising under the eyes. Perhaps Kristen is just tired after the flight, or the lighting was bad?