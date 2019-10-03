A chocolate festival and a seminar on green cards: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (4-6 October)
What: Festival Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
When: Friday-Sunday, 4-6 October.
Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA
More info: In Golden gate Park will be one of the biggest festivals of the country Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. He providesa for the 19th time. It is expected that this year over three days it was visited by about 750 thousand people.
At the festival DAKHABRAKHA, THE BROTHERS GIBB, BILL KIRCHEN, CHASTITY BROWN, BEDOUINE, and many others. Full program of the festival can be found here
Cost: Free.
What: Film Festival Film Fest Drunken
When: Friday-Sunday, 4-6 October.
Where: Oakland, CA 474 24th St Oakland, CA 94612
Read more: From 4 to 12 October in San Francisco is Drunken Film Fest. This is no ordinary film festival, during a Drunken Film Fest screenings will be held in different bars in the city, so visitors can not only watch films, but enjoy drinks and snacks and to visit new places and meet new people.
A list of screenings and participating institutions by reference.
Cost: Free.
What: Free film screening in the Park
When: Friday, October 4 from 18:00.
Where: People of Parkside Sunset, 1122 Taraval St, San Francisco, CA 94116
More info: Every Friday at Sunset Parkside are free movies. All visitors will be able to buy snacks for the movie. And for the youngest viewers will enjoy the special children’s play area.
October 4, viewers will see the film Mary Poppins comes back (Mary Poppins Returns).
Cost: Free.
What: the Festival of chocolate
When: Friday-Saturday, 4-5 Oct.
Where: Congregational Church of Belmont, 751 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002
Read more: chocolate Festival in Los Angeles is a pastry show and sweet masterpieces from the best confectioners of the city. Also serve beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages. Will demonstrate their skills of famous chefs. This event is for all ages.
Cost: From $20.
What: Party in the style of the animated film ‘Corpse bride’
When: Friday, October 4 from 21:30.
Where: Strangelove 1190 Folsom St, San Francisco 94103
Read more: Personal wedding ceremony will be held during the party. So everyone will be able to marry any other visitors. And enjoy a piece of wedding cake and make your wedding photo.
Come in costume to receive a discount on the entrance ticket.
Cost: $5-8.
What: Fall festival
When: Saturday, October 5 from 10:00.
Where: SFF Soccer, 701 Mission Bay Blvd North, San Francisco 94158
Read more: offers carnival games, tractor pull, petting zoo and much more, all on the backdrop of a huge fall farmer’s market. Come in costume, enjoy a musical performance, delicious food and a pie-eating contest.
Cost: $0-15.
What: Seminar about obtaining a green card
When: Saturday, October 5 from 15:30.
Where: Hilton San Francisco Financial District 750 Kearny Street San Francisco, CA 94108
Read more: we Invite you to take part in the seminar on green cards in San Francisco. Learn how to quickly get your green card. Get answers to all the questions from many immigration attorneys and specialists. Talk one-on-one with immigration lawyers and professionals to understand how to quickly obtain a green card.
Cost: Free.
What: sausage fest
When: Saturday, October 5 from 18:00.
Where: List of participating institutions by reference.
Read more: Join the sausage fest. It will be held in the form of the race at the participating institutions. In addition to the various types of sausages guests also have craft beer and lots of fun. So it will be a little Oktoberfest.
Cost: Free.
What: Fair Castro Street Fair
When: Sunday, October 6 from 11:00.
Where: Castro Street Fair, Market Street and Castro St, San Francisco 94114
Read more: Fair Castro Street Fair was founded in 1974 by Harvey Milk, is one of the longest-running events to raise funds in San Francisco. Come enjoy live music and performances, delicious food and drinks, as well as excellent shopping, from street vendors and local sellers in the Castro.
Cost: $5-10.
What: Seminar ‘California, Russia and the future’
When: Sunday, October 6 from 13:00.
Where: Commonwealth Club 110 The Embarcadero San Francisco, CA 94105 United States
Read more: Join the discussion about how a shared history and unique heritage State historic Park Fort Ross can become a platform for cooperation and exchange between Russians and Americans, even in the face of serious problems in relations between Washington and Moscow.
Cost: $15.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.