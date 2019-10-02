A Church in Texas with the help of donations repaid $2.6 million of medical debt for the poor
Church in North Texas has used donations to pay off medical debts in the amount of $ 2.6 million to 2,400 families from the counties of Dallas and ROCKWALL, writes Yahoo.
September 24 pastor Josh Howerton from Church Lake Pointe Church told ABC News that the project is part of the Church’s campaign “Pay it forward”, which aims to encourage community members to take part in charity events dedicated to the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Church.
“We wanted to celebrate our 40 year anniversary, passing on the generosity of people in our communities,” said Howerton.
According to Howerton, in order to celebrate the landmark anniversary, the Church has also contributed to local organizations working on issues such as human trafficking, homelessness and domestic violence. Church leaders decided to focus on this issue by looking at the statistics which showed that more than 60% of bankruptcies in America occur because of medical debt. According to a study published in February 2019 in the American journal of public health, health problems led to 66.5% of all bankruptcies in the country.
According to Howerton, letters with information about the repayment of medical debt families began to circulate in mid-September.
Letters were sent to veterans of the armed forces of the United States, people whose income is two or more times below the Federal poverty level, and residents of 5% or more of annual income which goes to pay medical bills, and those whose medical debt is greater than assets.
Howerton said that the Church collaborated with the nonprofit organization Medical Debt RIP, which uses donations to buy medical debt for proposition “penny per dollar”, and then forgives the debt. RIP Medical Debt helped the Church Lake Pointe Church to define the target audience.
“One of the great things that does is that it works with the debt holders and arranging payments — said Howerton. — Thus, we were able to pay off medical debt in the amount of $ 2.6 million in the amount of about 27 thousand dollars.”
Craig Antico, co-founder and chief operating officer of RIP Medical Debt, said that the cooperation with the Church began in may 2019, when the Church first approached the organization about the project. Just 2014 for help addressed more than 200 churches, and 68 collected private donations to help eliminate medical debt.
“We really felt that medical debt overly hurt the most vulnerable people, said Antico. — The problem is getting worse and worse, and we just recognize that we have a way to stop these difficulties.”
According to Howerton, in his Church has about 12,000 members, and he hoped that this project will inspire participants to help people in their communities.
“We want our people to commit one act of kindness a day for the next 40 days, said Howerton. — Simple calculations show that for 40 days 12,000 people can help half a million people. That’s what we have for this campaign.”