“A classic of the genre”: the odious propagandist of the Kremlin, Kiselyov caught in another lie (video)
One of the most famous Russian propagandists and at the same time, the General Director international information Agency “Russia today” Dmitry Kiselev once again disgraced themselves on live broadcast of “News of the week”, trying to prove that in the Central African Republic are no Russian mercenaries from PMC “Wagner”.
So, to pass the story was featured on the cooperation of the Ministry of defense the Central African Republic and Russia, which refers to the absence in the African country of military experts from the Russian Federation.
“We do not have any relation to PMCs “Wagner“, — said in the story senior instructor training camp Gennady Ivanov.
But it shows reminder “10 commandments of a soldier” with the award of the notorious private military company “Wagner” in the background.
Exactly the same award previously seen in Putin’s mercenaries fighting in Syria.
The awkwardness displayed in the television program drew attention to the “page Lentech” on Twitter.
“Classics from the “Russia 1”. Kiselev showed in the plot on the basis of the Russian military in the CARS that supposedly have nothing to do with PMC “Wagner”. And immediately showed a Bulletin with the image awards PMC”, — he said.
Classic from “Russia 1”. Kiselev showed in the plot on the basis of the Russian military in the CARS that supposedly have nothing to do with PMC “Wagner”. And immediately showed a Bulletin with the image of the PMC awards.
pic.twitter.com/TDHuAsshD7
Lentic (@oldLentach) September 30, 2019
Another absurdity was that the report was filmed in the former residence of African dictator in Berengo, is now the training camp of the Ministry of defence of the Central African Republic. But journalists clearly forgot that this camp is known as the main base PMC “Wagner” in the country.
Therefore, I could not agree with the blogger: Putin’s propagandists again “framed” themselves, proving that most of them show scenes a bunch of lies and twisting of facts — “classic lie” that has nothing to do with this situation.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Mr Kiselev has recently received reinforcements: propagandist of the Kremlin Kirill Vyshinsky after his release from jail, the Ukrainian moved to Russia and found a job there. He will be leading the program “Real Ukraine” on the Russian TV. According to Kiselyov, the purpose of the transfer Wyszynski — cultural knowledge of Ukraine, “so that Russians can better understand this country”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter