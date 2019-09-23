A clone of the Nissan Qashqai in the coupe reached dealerships
Automobile company Nissan and Chinese company Dongfeng began deliveries of the new car Venucia T90. The model the model has arrive to dealers so that customers can see firsthand the crossover.
The new Nissan Venucia T90 is based on the same platform as the Nissan Qashqai +2. The parameters of the body similar to the size of the SUV Nissan Murano. The size is represented by the following indicators: square is 4 meters 805 mm, 1 meter width 865 mm, height 1 meter 573 mm. ground clearance of 19 cm, and the gap between the wheels is 2 meters 765 mm.
As a result of updates there have been some changes in appearance, now cross – coupe new radiator grille and revised light optics head and tail lights. Lights on the stern filled with LED lights and the car has a upgraded bumper.
To control Venucia T90 uses diesel engine with a 2-liter MR20 with a capacity of 150 horsepower. For buyers offered only front-wheel-drive options, all-wheel drive is not available even in top-end versions. Regulation of speed is provided by a variable speed transmission CVT.
The coupe – crossover, high-tech equipment, presents a modern multimedia complex with a large format screen measuring 12.3 inches, the car is also equipped with video cameras with feature of 360 degrees. Customers are offered equipment start the engine with the button, also allows access to ABS, ESP. Inside the cabin is attractive sunroof, which is controlled via an electric actuator. The wheels are fitted with alloy wheels size from 17 to 18 inches.