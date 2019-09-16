A close associate of Putin, said that Russia should be proud of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact
Signed in 1939, the Soviet Union and Germany non-aggression Pact known as the Molotov — Ribbentrop Pact. was the “achievement of the Soviet diplomacy, which need to be proud of.” This statement was made by the former head of the presidential administration of Russia, member of the security Council Sergei Ivanov, reports the Russian news Agency RBC.
“I think the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact achievement of the Soviet diplomacy, which we should be proud of”, — said Ivanov, speaking at the plenary session on the results of the international scientific conference devoted to the strategy of the Soviet Union to prevent the Second world war.
According to Ivanov, due to the conclusion of non-aggression Pact with Germany the USSR was able to avoid war on two fronts and moved the border from major cities in the country.
“We wanted to start a war with Germany in 40 km from Minsk or 100 km from Leningrad? Wherever we stopped the Germans in the Urals? The most important thing is national interests”, — he said.
Also Ivanov also noted that the incorporation in 1940 into the USSR of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania cannot be considered occupation as citizens of these countries “became citizens of the Soviet Union with all rights and duties, and many of the citizens of these territories began to enter the Soviet elite“.
The Agency reminds that the Treaty of non-aggression between Germany and the Soviet Union signed on 23 August 1939 in Moscow by the foreign Ministers of the two countries Joachim von Ribbentrop and Vyacheslav Molotov.
As you know, in may this year the foreign Ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Romania in a joint statement, denounced the non-aggression Pact between the USSR and Germany known as the Molotov — Ribbentrop Pact. Their statement was timed to the 80th anniversary of the signing of the document. According to representatives of the foreign ministries, the Molotov — Ribbentrop Pact was the cause of the outbreak of the Second world war and “doomed half of Europe to decades of misery.” In addition, the authors of the statement noted that currently in the world there is an attempt to rehabilitate the ideology of Nazism and Stalinism, and to justify the crimes of Germany and the Soviet Union.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Pact was supplemented with secret additional Protocol on the delimitation of spheres of interest in Eastern Europe in case of “territorial and political rearrangement”. In him Germany and the Soviet Union divided Eastern Europe into spheres of influence. Moscow has pledged not to intervene if Hitler attacked Poland. At the same time Germany was inferior to the Soviet Union of Western Ukraine and Western Belarus, then part of Poland. In addition, Berlin has acknowledged that the sphere of interests of the USSR included Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and part of Finland. This meant that Hitler had pledged not to intervene if the Soviet Union they occupied.
