A coffee shop, which last year during TIFF called for Ryan Gosling, launched a campaign to call Tom Hanks (PHOTO)

After last year’s success, when the coffee shop Grinder Coffee, setting during the International film festival of Toronto (TIFF) a big cardboard photo of an actor from Canada, Ryan Gosling, managed to secure his visit, we launched a new campaign. Now the coffeeshop is trying to attract Tom Hanks.

Joel Murray, owner of Grinder Coffee Leslieville began quickly gained popularity the campaign to attract American actor, producer, Director and Academy award winning actor Tom Hanks for a Cup of coffee.

“The criterion is always the same – who would I like to drink coffee. This year we had two candidates: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks,” said the shop owner.

Choose from two candidates was entrusted to the visitors and subscribers coffeehouses in social networks.

On 31 August the campaign started. First, in the coffeeshop set carton of Tom Hanks with a mug of coffee in hand, and then published the photo in social networks. Then went to other thematic publications with the cardboard image of the star, including a picture of the Murray. Further already connected subscribers and visitors and began to put their photos next to the faux Tom Hanks, depicting classic scenes from the movies, which starred actor.

Interestingly, the first campaign at the invitation of the stars in the coffee shop while TIFF was not in the past year, and in 2017, however, not successful. Then Murray tried to call Idris Elba, which arrived at TIFF to present the film “Big Game” (Molly’s Game).