A collision of boats on Stoney lake resulted in the death of one of the passengers (PHOTOS)

On Saturday evening one person was killed, another went missing in a collision between two Motorboats on the lake, in the County of Peterborough.

The Ontario provincial police (OPP) said the incident occurred on stony lake, near the Gulf young, around 9: 30 PM.

The police reported that witnesses were able to find five of the six people in the boats to help transport them to shore. At the scene was pronounced dead 31-year-old man.

In search of another victim, identified as 31-year-old resident of MISSISSAUGA, the involved employees of the water division of the CEA and the helicopter.

Police said that at present the location of the victim is not defined.

The other four passengers of the boats were taken to hospital with various injuries, which, according to investigators ranged from presenting no danger to life to serious.

“Employee of the PPO who is familiar with the technique of reconstructing collisions on the water, will now work in the area to take measurements, document the scene and gather evidence, according to a press release, the police released on Sunday. – Besides, on a scene there is a team of underwater search PPO I will try to find the missing”.

The cause of the collision is determined.