“A colored woman and your sister”: Megan Markle in South Africa for the first time spoke about his African…

Meghan Markle, who on 23 September together with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie arrived in South Africa, gave a speech in front of teenage girls gathered in the suburbs of Cape town Nyanga, which is known in the country as “capital murder”. Every year it kills one of 206 local residents. Megan and Harry for security reasons, just in case, left four-month-old Archie with nanny in Cape town residence of the British High Commissioner.
As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, for the first time in the status of the Duchess, the former American actress spoke about its African origin (as it is known, her father Thomas Markle — white, and the mother of Doria Ragland — African-American). “I’m here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman of color and as your sister,” said Megan to the delight of the audience, standing on the stump and speaking to young Africans.
The Duke and Duchess locals greeted with dances and songs. She 38-year-old Megan, dressed in a black and white dress from Mayamiko also joined in the dancing. Archie and the missing locals named honorable African name Ntsika — “pillar of strength”.
Later Harry and Megan visited a Museum dedicated to the days of apartheid. For this visit, Megan had changed into a blue dress she already wore during his previous tour in October last year on Tonga. And let my hair down, which had previously been collected in the tail.
