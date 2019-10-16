A compilation of funny pictures of Pets
Perhaps you might think that you already saw the pictures from this contest, but you’re likely to confuse it with the photo contest “Wildlife of Comedy”, about which we wrote you earlier.
The main difference between these competitions is the origin of the animals, because “Comedy Pet Photography Awards” is the first ever contest of funny photos of Pets that is.
No photoshop or photos that you could see previously. Only fresh and just naturally hilarious animals.
