A compilation of funny sayings about children and parents
September 17, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Eternal subject for jokes.
The relationship of parents and children – a topic that will never cease to be relevant, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
After all, from the very cradle the children have their opinions and their character, which parents sometimes it’s not easy to master. And how many jokes and funny stories on this subject!
The best of them we have gathered in this collection. Take a few moments to read, to cheer yourself up for the day.