A compilation of funny sayings about children and parents

| September 17, 2019 | News | No Comments

Подборка забавных высказываний о детях и родителях

Eternal subject for jokes.

The relationship of parents and children – a topic that will never cease to be relevant, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

After all, from the very cradle the children have their opinions and their character, which parents sometimes it’s not easy to master. And how many jokes and funny stories on this subject!

The best of them we have gathered in this collection. Take a few moments to read, to cheer yourself up for the day.

Подборка забавных высказываний о детях и родителях

Подборка забавных высказываний о детях и родителях

Подборка забавных высказываний о детях и родителях

Подборка забавных высказываний о детях и родителях

Подборка забавных высказываний о детях и родителях

Подборка забавных высказываний о детях и родителях

Подборка забавных высказываний о детях и родителях

Подборка забавных высказываний о детях и родителях

Подборка забавных высказываний о детях и родителях

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr