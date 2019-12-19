A concert of Basta and the celebration of Hanukkah in Russian: how to spend a weekend in new York (20-22 Dec)
What: Festival of lights Hello Panda
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 Dec.
Where: Citi Field, 41 Seaver Street, Queens, NY 11368
Read more: Guests will enjoy more than 120 different exhibitions of lanterns, live entertainment, and interactive experiences in the first world festival Hello Panda is designed to awaken the senses and inspire the imagination.
This event is celebrated the traditional Chinese art of making lanterns with the magical displays of light and color, handmade by world-class artists.
Cost: From $13.
What: Christmas fair at Union square
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 Dec.
Where: South end of Union Square New York 1000
Details: Traditional festive Christmas market in Union square this year will run from 27 November to 25 December.
Come to buy gifts and Souvenirs, Handicrafts, ornaments, drink hot cocoa and try out different sweets.
Cost: Free.
What: presentation of the book by Vasyl Makhno “Perpetual calendar”
When: Saturday, December 21, from 17:00.
Where: Shevchenko Scientific Society, Inc., 63 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
Read more: In an interview after the publication of this novel Vasyl Makhno said he wanted to write an epic work about the small places and to portray the special “mud of life”.
The events in this novel a huge stretch from the 17th century to the present day. day. The text consists of three parts — “land of the salamanders”, “Field kitchen” and “Train”, each of which tells about a particular life period, but still associated with the previous part.
Cost: Free.
What: Show of glory of Polunin, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 Dec.
Where: Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036
Read more: One of the most successful international show of all time, was nominated for a Tony award SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW returns to Broadway.
This incredible theatrical performance for art fans of all ages, created by Slava Polunin. SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW takes place in a reductio ad absurdum surreal world, where the author portrayed their fairytale vision of things, full of magic and dynamism humorous antics.
Slava Polunin was born in a small town in the Central part of Russia. He quickly became a star at home. With his talent he turned to understand the art of clowning with poetic and poignant approach to comic performance.
SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW made its debut in the U.S. in 2004 and became a theatrical sensation, breaking the record of the highest-grossing show in the history of the Union Square Theatre.
Becoming a theatre classic, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW expands the boundaries of family show up to the highest standards. It has received over 20 international awards, including the Laurence Olivier award, Drama Desk and nominated for Tony.
Cost: From $59.
What: exhibition of the Russian artist Alexey Neyman
When: Sunday, December 22, from 15:00.
Where: Evans Real Estate Investments 249 West 60th Street New York, NY 10023
Read more: Alexey Neyman is known only to a narrow circle of art critics, artists and collectors.
He manages to open in the everyday and the everyday harmony of primeval. It is a kind of mystical realism mysticism and mistifitsiruya without dramatization. The freedom to own material, organic, picturesque, intonational purity and compositional completeness Neiman closest to the watercolors Falk. He didn’t need outsiders, with injections “relevance” ideas, because he speaks the language of pure painting.
Work Alexei has been exhibited many times in Moscow and Moscow suburbs, and also Zurich, Jerusalem, Warsaw, London, Freiburg, several cities in Massachusetts, where he lived some time in Belarus.
Cost: Free.
What: a Concert of Basta in new York
When: Saturday, December 21, from 20:00.
Where: NYC, Terminal 5, 610 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019
More info: due to numerous requests of admirers of creativity and talent Basta in December 2019 Basil again perform on the best stages in America. Offers fantastic, bright and unforgettable mega show, which the artist will perform his most famous hits, and also songs from the new album.
Basta — one of the most respected artists performing hip-hop with an incredible atmosphere, soulful lyrics, and incredible music. It tracks the trend no less, for over 13 years, and is in leading music charts, only the first position.
On account of Basta for over 10 coolest albums that I know if not all, many. And songs are regularly dismantled in quotes, thought-provoking fans of all ages.
Cost: From $30.
What: Celebrate Hanukkah in Russian
When: Sunday, December 22, from 17:30.
Where: 236 W 72nd St 236 West 72nd Street New York, NY 10023
Read more: Join us to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah. In English and Russian Christian Church will host a Christian service with the lighting of Chanukah candles.
After the service, guests may enjoy tasty traditional treats and warm holiday tea.
Cost: Free.
What: Israeli fair in new York
When: Sunday, December 22, from 14:00.
Where: RAJE, 2915 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235-8003
Read more: on December 22 in new York will host an Israeli trade fair. Several hundred representatives of Jewish community will gather together to have fun and to honor the cultural traditions of Israel.
Guests can participate in sweepstakes, cooking demonstrations and other entertainment. Special guests of the evening will be the author of the famous book “Kosher sex” Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, world-famous violinist Sanya kroitor, as well as representatives of major Jewish and Israeli organizations.
Cost: Free.
What: Children’s Christmas carols evening
When: Sunday, December 22, from 15:30.
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America 2 East 79th Street New York, NY 10075
Read more: in addition to traditional Ukrainian Christmas carols the guests will be a master class on making Christmas ornaments, holiday ornament cookies, a special photo zone.
In addition, all visitors can enjoy traditional Ukrainian Christmas food and drink.
Cost: $10.
What: a Hanukkah Celebration for Russian-speaking
When: Sunday, December 22, from 17:30.
Where: Russian American Jewish Experience 2915 Ocean Parkway Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Russian-American Jewish organization invites everyone to celebrate Hanukkah. It offers a fascinating lecture on this bright holiday. And after that the lighting of the Chanukah lights, also all guests can enjoy traditional dishes and drinks.
Cost: $10.
What: Literary-musical evening in memory of Victor Perelman
When: Sunday, December 22, from 19:30.
Where: Marc A. Scorca Hall at National Opera Center 330 7th Ave New York, NY 10001
Read more: Literary-musical evening dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the journalist, writer and publicist Viktor Perelman (1929-2003), founder and permanent editor of the famous international magazine “Time We.” The magazine was published since 1975, for 25 years in several countries. The first issue of the magazine was released in Israel, but soon began to come in France, USA and later in Russia. Just Perelman 152 released issue of the magazine.
Irina Perelman will present a website dedicated to the legacy of Victor Perelman and his magazine “Time and We”. The site contains rare films, texts, letters and photographs from the archives of the magazine, as well as personal memories of the companions and friends of Victor Perelman, who many considered a “literary prospector”. In difficult conditions of emigration of the 3rd wave, he made for the Russian-language literature of the 20th century, the impossible, gathering under its wing the best writers, poets, journalists, artists and photographers.
Cost: $15.
