A condition in which you should immediately call an ambulance
Statistics show that a third of the ambulance calls in the end proved to be unfounded. But in some cases to call an ambulance, it is still necessary?
Sudden loss of consciousness can be a symptom of a number of deadly conditions. If loss of consciousness lasts several minutes or longer, you should immediately seek medical help, especially if there are tremors in the extremities and blueness of the face. The Manager must report any symptoms that you noticed.
Need to call an ambulance, if there is severe headache and dizziness. So, can present with stroke. Also can be confusion, numbness of the limbs, speech disorders. Sharp pain when tilting the head could indicate meningitis, which also requires speedy hospitalization.
Any injury associated with severe hemorrhage, deadly. If the wound is deep or bleeding a fountain, you need to immediately call an ambulance and before the ambulance arrived to render first aid – apply tourniquets, reassure the victim and to lay it horizontally.
Temperature above 40 degrees, especially if it is accompanied by vomiting, cramps, violations of consciousness, is also a reason to call an ambulance.
An ambulance need to call with any acute pains that appear suddenly and go away within a few minutes. Chest pain can talk about a heart attack, and acute abdominal pain can be a symptom of many serious conditions.