A contributing factor to the recruitment of extra pounds
When stress in the blood, increasing the level of the hormone cortisol, which affects the body systems that affect metabolism and appetite. High stress levels may contribute to the recruitment of extra pounds.
Lawrence Fountain, the founder of the company, specializing in healthy lifestyles, told the publication The Sun about the impact of stress on the body. According to him, high level of stress does not allow you to be in good physical shape. The expert noted that stress contributes to higher concentrations of the hormone cortisol in the blood. In turn, the cortisol affects the thyroid gland, the activity of which depends on the overall metabolism of the organism and the intensity of the processes of fat burning for energy production.
The higher the cortisol levels, the slower the thyroid gland, explained Fountain.
The expert also added that high levels of cortisol in the blood is associated with excessive stimulation of certain parts of the brain during sleep that can lead to increased synthesis of ghrelin — the hunger hormone, whose elevated content deprives people of control over their own appetite and encourages overeating junk food.
Thus, says the expert, people who intend to become slimmer and get rid of excess weight, it is first important to put in order the nervous system. Lawrence Fountain said: to lose weight at a constant stress is extremely difficult.