A copy of the Pope: Tina Karol showed the grown son (photo)
Popular singer Tina Karol, recently excited fans a sexy photo in a towel for the first time showed the grown son Benjamin. Along with him a stellar mother went to the city. Under the joint in the Instagram Tina wrote that the Wen grows an exact copy of his father, Eugene Ogira, who passed away six years ago. Sometimes the singer is painful to look at son, who increasingly resembles the Tina Eugene, his features and character.
“He is your daddy! In character, in behavior, in choice of clothing and food. And the face… He’s growing up and I see the face of her husband in front of him. Sometimes pain in the heart, it is difficult, but I am proud and happy”, — says Karol.
The singer says that her son is pretty severely. At my age Venya already understands that he is the man in the family, my mother’s support and support. Tina admits that early departure from home has influenced the character of the boy, forced him to grow up before their time.
“I need support, he knows about it. I have to prepare for life before, than do children in Ukraine. And I know he normally will take on this responsibility, because his father was that way.”, — the singer admits.
The secret of his education Tina calls the love and support. She believes that children can not push, and especially to beat. Parents who physically abuse the children, she calls deprived of intelligence.
“As long as the children don’t feel that you have to push. I got normal, I think it is wrong. This kind of weakness of intelligence… When you beat your child with a belt is a weakness of your intellect. You have to explain the difference between one or the other. Without whipping child with a belt. If I count to three, then the son knows that three is the final. Of course, we have some “skirmishes”. But it’s solved. Children should know that they are individuals. Came to this world to reveal his identity. To live and not be afraid!” — shared Tina Karol.
Recall that Benjamin is studying in the UK. There he lives in a Ukrainian family, studied music and Patriotic dances.
Recently, Tina Karol gave a Frank interview in which he spoke about a defining moment in my life.
Now the singer is a presenter of show “Dances with stars z”, in each broadcast that shows bright images.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter