A couple from Michigan staged a wedding in the style of the election campaign trump. PHOTO

July 4 Audra and Jeff Johnson celebrate their wedding in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Пара из Мичигана устроила свадьбу в стиле предвыборной кампании Трампа. ФОТО

Photo: Facebook/Audra Johnson

However, the event became not only a celebration of their love but also a celebration of President Donald trump, writes Fox News.

The bride wore a gown made on order of the flag with the words “Make America Great Again”. Her manicure was inspired by the American flag.

Пара из Мичигана устроила свадьбу в стиле предвыборной кампании Трампа. ФОТО

Photo: Facebook/Audra Johnson

The groom was cuff links with historical and Patriotic with the phrase “Don’t tread on me”.

Пара из Мичигана устроила свадьбу в стиле предвыборной кампании Трампа. ФОТО

Photo: Facebook/Audra Johnson

On each table for guests was a petition against abortion from the moment of fetal heart rate.

Пара из Мичигана устроила свадьбу в стиле предвыборной кампании Трампа. ФОТО

Photo: Facebook/Audra Johnson

“It looked as if the theme of America took over my wedding, but I don’t regret this idea,” said the bride.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.