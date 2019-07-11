A couple from Michigan staged a wedding in the style of the election campaign trump. PHOTO
July 4 Audra and Jeff Johnson celebrate their wedding in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
However, the event became not only a celebration of their love but also a celebration of President Donald trump, writes Fox News.
The bride wore a gown made on order of the flag with the words “Make America Great Again”. Her manicure was inspired by the American flag.
The groom was cuff links with historical and Patriotic with the phrase “Don’t tread on me”.
On each table for guests was a petition against abortion from the moment of fetal heart rate.
“It looked as if the theme of America took over my wedding, but I don’t regret this idea,” said the bride.