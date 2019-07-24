A couple from Utah brutally murdered in Mexico in the eyes of a child
A couple from Utah, which did not stop at a police checkpoint in Mexico, were ruthlessly shot in front of their 12-year-old son.
52-year-old Paul Nielsen, 43-year-old Janet Vasquez and their son Kevin were driving from Acapulco beach resort when they were killed. The incident occurred on July 18 around 3:30 in the morning, writes Fox News.
Their son was also injured, but the boy managed to survive, the child experienced a nervous breakdown. After he was discharged from the hospital, he was taken to Zihuatanejo, where he spoke to law enforcement about the incident.
After the family car did not stop at the checkpoint, they were forced to stop and was ordered out of the car. Then all the victims was shot in the head at close range, and the arrows took their car and left.
Some Mexican media claim that the family shot by the local police, which is associated with the checkpoint located in the town of Petatlan in Guerrero state. In some reports of armed militants.
Later the state police found the bodies of the parents and the injured boy. Relatives of Nielsen, who work with US authorities to repatriate the bodies of the couple, told reporters that the deceased man always followed the rules, earning the nickname “the Perfect Floor”.
Nielsen was a native of the County of salt lake, Utah, his wife was a native of Puebla, Mexico. Relatives of the couple created a page on the portal GoFundMe to raise money for the son of the deceased.