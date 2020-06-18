A course in speed reading and business for newbies: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (June 19-21)
What: Course “Special way of Russia”
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Course introduces students to key concepts of the Russian socio-philosophical thought of the XIX century. In addition to the socio-political views of Russian philosophers of the specified period, the course presents the cultural, philosophical and anthropological material.
Special attention in the course is the description of reflection by philosophers of the XIX century “Russian” as a phenomenon of the history of mankind and their search for alternatives to Russia’s future.
Sign up for a course below to view the instructional video lectures online.
Cost: free
What: accounting for beginners
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: If you want to form your own vision of the financial component of the enterprise, to understand the necessary for the economic activities of business processes, to increase knowledge in accounting and in practice, to prepare financial statements, which is the basis for decision-making by management — be sure to listen to this course.
During the training you will get the opportunity to go through the whole process — from creating the fictional production company to release its first financial statements. Through practice you will learn the theory of accounting and learn to understand financial statements.
Cost: free
What: the Henry Ford Museum in the USA
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Henry Ford Museum is one of the main attractions of Detroit, USA. The Museum complex is located in the suburbs of Dearborn and occupies a vast territory. The founder of the Museum — Henry Ford — began to gather his collection in 1906.
Today the Museum contains a large number of interesting exhibits. Museum visitors will pass by a dozen models of cars, trucks, farm equipment, engines, planes, trains, motorcycles, bicycles, commemorative items.
Visit this Museum and historic site and national historic landmark located in the U.S. state of Michigan without leaving home.
Cost: free
What: Course “How to become a designer”
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Design is constantly changing: there are new terms, tools, and requirements. To create a product, own graphic editors is not enough.
Aspiring expert in all of this is lost and can’t decide which direction to move, not to be mistaken with a choice. This program will help to make the first step into the profession. You will learn a lot about the nuances of this interesting profession and will be able
choose the right path at the start.
Cost: free
What: Basic course SEO
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: a Basic course in simple words SEO is useful for everyone who wants to learn more about current methodology in 2020.
During training you will learn:
- What is a modern SEO;
- What the map needs of the site and creating the site structure;
- How does a search engine;
- Master index search system;
- Learn what behavioral factors;
- Understand how to fill in the title tag;
- Learn how to create a technical specification for the text, and more.
Cost: free
What: a Course of lectures on the Russian economy
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: One of the most significant gaps in modern Russian intellectual field is the lack of economic history. Meanwhile, the economic history is key to understanding not only our modern economy, but also the surrounding social reality.
The course is one of the most famous Russian economists Sergei Guriev, “the Road to the market will talk about how to create a modern Russian economy, its architects and the main events that was almost forgotten and overgrown mythology. What were the economic reforms? How did Russian companies, banks, tax system? How to create economic inequality, and there were billions of dollars? All this is referred to in the course, all you need to know to understand how to change the current rules of the game.
Cost: free
What: “Russia and America: history of relations”
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: “Russia and America: history of relations” by a Professor at the European University Ivan Kurillo, is a course of lectures about what the two countries love and hate each other and why we look at each other, as if in a mirror.
Also course reveals a brief history of America in seven periods and will talk about the founding fathers of the United States.
Cost: free
What: Course on speed reading
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Research shows that the average reading speed in the Russian language equal to 201 word per minute, with an average percent absorption 52. Under the speed-reading involve the ability to read 3-4 times faster average speed.
Just a couple of weeks this course will help you to learn to read much faster and better assimilate the information. Teaching methods suitable for both children and adults.
Cost: free
What: Course “Business for dummies
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: How was industrial production, distribution and exchange? How banks, stock exchanges, insurance companies, logistics? How was the historical rise of organizational and legal forms of the business? What is the financial, information and production technology in modern business? Why the need for auditors, consultants, appraisers, experts and analysts? And as property managers build business scheme? All of these questions you will get answers during a free training on this website.
The author is a famous Russian entrepreneur Yury Milyukov, the founder of the Moscow commodity exchange, Deputy Chairman of the management Board of MDM Bank, a co-author of the Constitution, the ideologue of the Center for corporate entrepreneurship.
Cost: free
What: Sydney Symphony orchestra
When: Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: we Invite you to visit online one of the busiest centers of performing art in the world. Enjoy the outstanding performance of young Australian soprano Nicole car, the cellist and Director of artistic planning, Sydney Symphony orchestra, Benjamin Schwartz, and the Sydney Symphony orchestra under the baton of chief conductor and artistic Director David Robertson.
The band was created by Australian Corporation broadcasting ABC in 1932. In 1946 it received its present name, and in January 1948 the first concert of the orchestra. Today the Sydney Symphony orchestra, along with the Melbourne Symphony orchestra is one of the leading orchestras of the country, annually conducting about 150 concerts, gathering a total audience of over 350,000 people.
Cost: free
