A course on cryptocurrency and grammar of English: how to spend a weekend in new York (8-10 may)
What: Online broadcast of “Chimpanzee”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: Playful and smart monkey never bored. After eating, they rest or play in the trees. Some chimpanzees even know how to use the iPad. Make sure during the online broadcast at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about cryptocurrency
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: Exploring the concept of cryptocurrency, you will understand not only the technology of the blockchain, but in a unique economic phenomena that arise with its implementation.
In the course of mastering the material, students will be able to form an idea of the key properties of blockchain technology to understand technological differences between the concepts of “electronic”, “digital” and “virtual” accounting units and to form their vision of the process of tokenization.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the Park, Robert H. Treman
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: Park Robert H. Treman well — known landmark of the state of new York, and he has all chances to become your favorite Park. While we all are in isolation, to walk on it you can virtually.
To go on tour, click here.
Cost: Free
What: Online stream Elephants
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: Noble animals spend their day, taking bath, oozing with treats, as well as strolling and resting under a canopy along with other canines. Watch live webcast at the link. Also available is a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
Cost: Free
What: a Course of English grammar
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: the Purpose of this course is the formation of future translators understanding of the language as a system of elements that are interrelated and form a certain unity and integrity. Because without an awareness of the regularities of the language system and the peculiarities of grammatical structures mastering translation skills.
The course can be relevant for students of humanitarian faculties, faculty of foreign languages and for teachers, whose professional activity is connected with language.
In addition, the course may be relevant in the self-study English.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about climate change
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: In the entire history of the Earth’s climate has changed many times. For example, the alternating periods of warming and cooling affect the trajectory of the rotation of the Earth around the Sun and the tilt of earth’s axis. And since the beginning of the XX century, scientists have observed an increase in the average temperature of the earth’s surface and relate it to the human impact on the planet.
On this course you will learn what is happening on the planet now and what to expect from the future climate; how climate is changing in the modern era; what happens if the Arctic melts; who is to blame for global warming?..
Cost: Free
What: Course Adobe After Effects for beginners
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: You want to master Adobe After Effect to become a blogger, operator or Director, then this course is for you. You will learn how to use the program from scratch.
Short video materials contain explanations of the secrets of working in Adobe After Effects, which will be useful to know.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Microorganisms”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
Read more: Microbiology occupies a special place in the system of biological disciplines. On the one hand, its object is the body (albeit micro), which unites it with the classical disciplines: Zoology of vertebrates and invertebrates, botany and so on. On the other hand, the micro-organism in most cases one single cell, which is able to exist independently in a variety of natural environments, and thus related Microbiology cell biology that studies the processes occurring in cells of higher organisms.
Finally, micro-organisms differ from other living beings a variety of their ongoing chemical reactions, many of which play a huge role in global biogeochemical processes that links the life Sciences with the Earth Sciences. All this leads to special methods of research existing in Microbiology, which is continuously improving, opening new horizons. This will be discussed in this course.
Cost: Free
What: English language Course on media literacy
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested to learn more about media literacy.
Students will examine the various types of media, including Newspapers, magazines, TV and social networks. This will help them to develop a wider understanding of the role of media in our lives, to expand vocabulary and to acquire the necessary language skills to analyze read and seen on the Internet.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “business Basics for dummies”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10
Where: Online
More info: This course addresses such topics as: how was industrial production, distribution and exchange; how banks, stock exchanges, insurers, logistics; how was the historical formation of organizational-legal forms for business; what financial, information and production technology in modern business; why the need for auditors, consultants, appraisers, experts and analysts; and as managers of companies build business scheme.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13344
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15245
[name] => online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => onlajn
)
online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15680
[name] => course
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kurs
)
course
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19078
[name] => weekend in new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-nyu-jorke
)
weekend in new ЙоркеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark