A court in Japan has justified the leadership of the nuclear power plants ‘Fukushima-1’ in the case of a nuclear disaster (PHOTOS)

The Tokyo district court acquitted three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) in the case of an accident at a nuclear power plant “Fukushima-1” in 2011, reports Japanese TV channel NHK.

The former Chairman of TEPCO Tsunehisa Katsumata, as well as former Vice presidents Ichiro Takekuro and Aim muto was accused of negligence in connection with the fact that the plant was not closed in anticipation of a powerful tsunami, even though the management is made aware of the risks. The Prosecutor asked to sentence each to five years imprisonment.

The defendants guilt is not recognized and stated that they had no information that would indicate such a serious the consequences of the disaster. The court confirmed that they could not have foreseen the accident. In 2013, the Japanese Prosecutor’s office decided not to initiate a criminal case against former Prime Minister Naoto Kano, who was also blamed for the tragedy.

During the investigation managed to establish that in 2008 a subsidiary company, TEPCO prepared an assessment that in the area of NPP possible tsunami height of up to 15.7 m. Initially, the Prosecutor’s office was not going to press charges in a criminal case against the leadership of TEPCO, because they believed that the accident could not have been prevented even if we had taken protective measures. However, these called for a public group of lawyers appointed by the court.

In March 2011 off the northeastern coast of Japan earthquake that caused the tsunami. A giant wave struck the plant “Fukushima-1” that has led to large-scale accidents.

Wave flooded four of the six power units of NPP “Fukushima-1” and knocked out cooling their reactors, which led to a series of explosions of hydrogen and melting of nuclear fuel in the active zone. Full elimination of consequences of accident, as suggested, will take about 40 years. In September last year from lung cancer, he died a man, which twice attracted to work at Fukushima after the accident.