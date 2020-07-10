A court in Kyiv has arrested the locomotives and wagons 90 million
Photo: office of the attorney General
The company, 40% share of ownership of which belongs to Naftogaz, bought the locomotives and carriages at greatly inflated prices.
Shevchenko district court of Kyiv seized the locomotives and wagons that are the subject of financial and economic relations with fictitious entities. The amount of seized property is more than 90 million hryvnia, according to the attorney General’s Office on Friday, July 10.
According to the investigation, in 2019-2020 joint-stock company with foreign investment, a 40% share of ownership of which belongs to Naftogaz, has reflected the financial and business operations with a number of subjects of economic activity with fictitiousness signs for the procurement of locomotives and wagons at greatly inflated prices. The tax evasion amounted to almost 40 million hryvnia.
Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings upon tax evasion (part 3 of article 212 of the criminal code of Ukraine) is the Main investigation Department of the SFS under the procedural guidance of the office of the attorney General.
Measures are being taken to establish all the participants of the scheme of evasion from payment of taxes.
Earlier, the SFS conducted a RAID among stations. As a result of the inspection stations got 82,9 million hryvnias of penalties for breaches of the legislation.
