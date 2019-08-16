A court in Kyrgyzstan have arrested the accounts and property of former President Atambayev and his family (PHOTO)

Loading...

Account of the ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in 25 commercial banks of the Republic have been arrested as part of criminal cases against former head of state. This was reported “Interfax” the press-service of the Prosecutor General of the Republic.

Under arrest was the property, securities, shares, accounts in 25 banks belonging to the European Union, his wife Raisa, as well as several companies owned by the family of the former President. They also seized a few companies and organizations owned by the family of the state. Among them JSC “Kyrgyzavtomash” (former Frunze car Assembly plant), the channel is “April”, JSC “Media Forum” and Public Fund “April”.

According to the Prosecutor General’s office, on the balance of JSC “Kyrgyzavtomash” currently has more than 20 apartments and one apartment building in Bishkek, land, railroad, shop, shops and residential premises. Under arrest also hit a residential house in the village of Arashan (20 km from Bishkek), a house in the capital, one apartment, eight cars, four plots of land, pastures, perennial plantings and a Wellness center. In total, the arrest of the 120 objects of property of the former President.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on June 27 voted for deprivation of Almazbek Atambayev, the integrity and status of the former President, which gives the possibility of bringing him to criminal responsibility. The lawyer of ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Slesarev said that the decision of deputies not conforming to the Constitution of the country, and the former head of state, three times ignored the invitation to appear for questioning at the interior Ministry, stating that the subject of political persecution by the current leadership of the Republic.

On the evening of 7 August, intelligence agencies of Kyrgyzstan have begun an operation to arrest Atambayev at his residence in the village of Koi-Tash 20 kilometers from the capital. They used against supporters of the former leader non-lethal weapons, they opened fire in response. Authorities claimed that security forces used only rubber bullets when shooting. One of the commandos, a force Niyazbekov in the crossfire was wounded in the heart and died. Injuring five security officials.

According to the authorities, Atambayev personally conducted aim fire on the special forces. However, the ex-President himself earlier claimed to have tried to not shoot in the direction of people.

After the second storm, which occurred the next day, Atambayev surrendered to law enforcement officers and were taken to the Main investigation Department of the MIA of the Republic.

The Prosecutor General Zamir of beisekeev said that Atambaev accused of several very serious crimes, among which – the organization of mass disturbances, organization of murders, the organisation of capture of hostages, as well as the organization of attempt at murder and violence against law enforcement officers. As the public Prosecutor told Utkurbek Jamshidov, Atambayev also suspected of illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition.

Two cases relate to events on 7-8 August in the village of Koi-Tash and the release in 2013 of the Chechen kingpin Aziz batukaeva. Also the former President is accused of committing a crime under the modernization of the Bishkek TPP and illegal transfer of ownership of the building “Forum” in Bishkek.