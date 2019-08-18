A court in London has ordered Nigeria to pay the British company $ 9 billion – a third of the state budget of this year (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The Nigerian government is obliged to pay the British company, Process & Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) compensation in the amount of $ 9 billion as compensation for breach of contract. As reports TASS with reference to the portal Premium Times, the corresponding resolution adopted by the High court in London on Friday.

It is noted that this amount represents one-third of the state budget for the current year.

Almost ten years ago, the Nigerian government has signed with an engineering and management company P&ID 20-year agreement on the supply and processing of natural gas. However, work on it practically were not carried out.

In the summer of 2012, the British company filed a lawsuit to the arbitration Tribunal in London. Five years later, the Tribunal ruled in favor of P&ID and ordered Nigeria to pay for breach of contract the amount of $ 6.6 billion.

However, the Nigerian government filed an appeal in the High court of London lawsuit in order to seek a review of this decision of the Tribunal.

After hearing, the court ruled to leave in force the decision of the arbitration Tribunal, will pay for to owe accrued interest.